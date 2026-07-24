So Ji Sub And Joo Sang Wook Face Off In Final Showdown On 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has shared a glimpse of the final showdown between So Ji Sub and Joo Sang Wook!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Spoilers

On the next episode of the drama, Manager Kim and Joo Kang Chan (Joo Sang Wook) will face off in a heated showdown to end their bitter feud once and for all. Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture the climactic moment when the the two men come face to face in a secluded forest.

As Manager Kim, who sports a wound on his face, fixes Joo Kang Chan with an unwavering stare, the sharply dressed Joo Kang Chan returns his gaze with a cruel smile. Referring to the start of the animosity between the two fathers, who first met at the principal’s office at school following the physical altercation between their daughters, Joo Kang Chan attempts to provoke Manager Kim by saying, “Because I thought we weren’t quite finished with our parent-teacher conference.”

As the tension builds, the situation ultimately escalates and leads to the two men pointing guns at one another.

“In this episode, the final showdown between Manager Kim and Joo Kang Chan will drive the drama’s tension to its peak,” teased the “Agent Kim Reactivated” production team. “Please stay with us until the end to learn the outcome of the fateful moment when the two men meet.”

The next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air on July 24 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And watch Joo Sang Wook in “Touch” below:

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