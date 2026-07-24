'A Bona Fide Killer' Stars Dish On What To Look Forward To In Upcoming Drama

The stars of MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” have shared their thoughts on the upcoming drama!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin will star as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Kong Hyo Jin named Yu Bo Na’s multifaceted nature as the main appeal of the drama, noting, “It’s hard to say which is the real Bo Na, the Bo Na who lives for her family or the Bo Na who works as a killer. I think that element is this drama’s unique charm.”

“There are many instances [in the drama] where the story unfolds in reverse sequence rather than chronological order,” she continued. “If you follow along to find out what happened to Bo Na, you’ll be able to enjoy the fun of piecing together a puzzle in reverse order.”

Kong Hyo Jin went on, “I hope that you’ll see both of Bo Na’s contrasting charms: the tough killer who coldly carries out her missions for the sake of justice, along with the Bo Na who becomes infinitely tender when she’s with her family.”

Jung Jun Won will play Yu Bo Na’s husband Kwon Tae Sung, a reporter with a strong sense of justice. When asked which scenes he’s most looking forward to watching, he chose the scenes where Bo Na goes to work as a killer.

“While we were filming, there weren’t many opportunities for me to watch [those scenes], but I’m certain that they’ll be really fun to watch,” explained the actor. “Please look forward to them.”

Finally, Lee Sang Yi will play the role of Lee Dong Jin, a tenacious detective hot on Kingfisher’s trail.

The actor chose the tense dynamics between the characters as a key highlight of the drama, explaining, “To Dong Jin, Kingfisher is both the wife of his friend and a criminal whom he’s chased for a long time. As those two dynamics clash, a subtle tension will arise in an entertaining way.”

Lee Sang Yi added that viewers won’t want to miss the “thrilling chase” and “complicated conflicts” that unfold between the characters.

“A Bona Fide Killer” premieres on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a trailer for the drama with subtitles below!

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