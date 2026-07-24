Taemin Announces New 2026-2027 World Tour 'LiMiNaL'

Taemin has teased a new world tour!

On July 24 at 11 a.m. KST, Taemin unveiled the teaser poster for his upcoming “2026–27 TAEMIN WORLD TOUR [LiMiNaL].”

The title “LiMiNaL” is derived from the Latin word “Limen,” meaning “threshold” or “boundary.” It reflects the message that a boundary is not an ending, but the beginning of a new transformation. Through the tour, Taemin is expected to showcase his continued artistic evolution, highlighting his growth as an artist with a distinct creative identity.

Meanwhile, Taemin is set to make his comeback with his new album “PHASE 1 : Soft Violence,” which will be released on August 31 at 6 p.m. KST.

Stay tuned for more updates on the world tour’s dates and venues!