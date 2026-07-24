So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, And Yoon Kyung Ho Fight Their Way Through Enemy Territory In “Agent Kim Reactivated”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has shared a preview of an explosive action sequence featuring So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, and Yoon Kyung Ho!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Spoilers

Previously, Episode 8 saw Manager Kim accept one final mission—to protect Ri Eung Ryung (Lee Jae Yong), North Korea’s highest-ranking defector, in hopes of starting a new life with his daughter Min Ji (Seo Soo Min). However, he soon found himself in danger after falling into Joo Kang Chan’s (Joo Sang Wook) trap. Tension mounted when agents from the Special Mission Bureau suddenly turned their guns on Manager Kim after he reunited with Seong Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon) and Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho).

Ahead of Episode 9, newly released stills preview Manager Kim, Seong Han Soo, and Park Jin Chul launching an all-out battle deep inside enemy territory.

Manager Kim infiltrates the enemy base wearing black tactical gear and carrying a thick rope over his shoulder before navigating through the darkness with a pistol in hand.

Meanwhile, Seong Han Soo, an Olympic taekwondo champion, unleashes powerful kicks and relentless attacks while fighting his way through a narrow kitchen.

Park Jin Chul also joins the fight, displaying his brute strength with crushing punches in a hallway before climbing onto the roof of an elevator to install an explosive device.

With Joo Kang Chan and a series of unpredictable threats closing in on them, can Manager Kim, Seong Han Soo, and Park Jin Chul overcome the odds together? And will Manager Kim be able to complete his final mission and begin a new life with his daughter?

The production team shared, “Manager Kim, Seong Han Soo, and Park Jin Chul will each unleash their signature fighting styles in an all-out battle where they give everything they have. Episodes 9 and 10 will also feature unexpected twists, so we hope viewers won’t take their eyes off the story for even a moment.”

The next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air on July 24 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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