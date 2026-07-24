WayV Announces New Concert Tour 'BORN THIS Way'

WayV is set to embark on a new tour!

On July 24, WayV announced its 2026 Concert Tour “BORN THIS Way,” which will feature members Kun, Xiaojun, Hendery, and YangYang.

The tour will begin with two shows at KBS Arena in Seoul on September 12 and 13. The tour will then continue across Asia, including Yokohama, with additional cities and dates to be announced at a later time.

With WayV set to make a comeback on August 10 with their eighth mini album “Vision Wings,” fans can look forward to a new and expanded setlist featuring new music.

Tickets for the Seoul concerts will be available through Ticketlink. Fan club pre-sales will open on July 30 at 8 p.m. KST, followed by general sales on July 31 at 7 p.m. KST.

Stay tuned for more updates!