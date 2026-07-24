Ha Seok Jin And Hani’s Matching Outfits Lead To A Fateful First Meeting In “Love On The Menu”

The upcoming weekend drama “Love on the Menu” has offered a glimpse of Ha Seok Jin and Hani’s first meeting!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

The newly released stills capture Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim during their fateful first meeting. Their encounter begins with an unexpected matching outfit mishap as the two unintentionally end up wearing the same clothes. While waiting for the same bus at a bus stop, they exchange curious glances, marking the beginning of their connection.

The pair later reunite while working part-time at the same restaurant, where their growing chemistry begins to shine. After Kim Moo Jin has a difficult experience at work, Han Gyu Rim comforts him by handing him a cup of cocoa and sharing her own sweet recipe for encouragement. As Kim Moo Jin closes his eyes and follows her advice, viewers are left wondering how the two will gradually open their hearts to one another through a series of chance encounters.

Another still captures Kim Moo Jin gazing at Han Gyu Rim with excitement as she smiles warmly at him. Touched by her comforting gesture, Kim Moo Jin’s disappointment seems to melt away, hinting that he is beginning to fall for her and teasing the budding romance between the two.

“Love on the Menu” will premiere on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Watch a teaser for the drama below:

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