Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun And Jung Eun Chae Take On New Villain Yoo Seung Ho And A String Of Brutal Crimes In “Flex x Cop 2”

“Flex x Cop 2” has unveiled an intense new teaser!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end.

The new teaser offers a glimpse of the season’s expanded scale and heightened suspense. Unlike the playful, stylish tone of the first season, the new teaser focuses on a string of major crimes and detectives facing life-threatening situations, hinting at a darker direction for Season 2.

Notably, the teaser introduces new chaebol character Yoo Sung Won (Yoo Seung Ho). From his big smile with blood splattered across his face to the flashes of his hysterical expression, the teaser paints him as a chilling new villain. In one scene, he cryptically says, “The worst thing I’ve ever done? That’s a secret,” raising questions about his true identity and hidden past.

The teaser also highlights Jin Yi Soo’s growth as a detective. Confronting someone, he declares, “I sent you to prison so you’d become a better person, but you came back as garbage,” showing a stronger and more commanding side. Meanwhile, new team leader Joo Hye Ra (Jung Eun Chae) displays her calm, decisive leadership as she firmly interrogates suspects.

The cases awaiting the duo are also more intense than ever. Beginning with the discovery of a mummified body inside a suitcase, the season features a series of increasingly elaborate and brutal crimes, including kidnappings and murders. As dangerous criminals run rampant, both Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra also find themselves facing life-threatening situations.

Even so, neither backs down. With Joo Hye Ra declaring, “There’s no such thing as the perfect crime,” both throw everything they have into taking down the villains, combining Jin Yi Soo’s wealth and investigative skills with Joo Hye Ra’s strong leadership.

Watch the teaser below:

“Flex x Cop 2” premieres on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST, following the conclusion of “Agent Kim Reactivated.”

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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Or watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved”:

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