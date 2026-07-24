Watch: Ha Young And Jung Hae In’s Questionable Romance Begins To Feel Real In “Our Sticky Love”

“Our Sticky Love” has unveiled its main poster and trailer!

“Our Sticky Love” is a sweet romantic comedy that follows Go Eun Sae (Ha Young), an amnesiac prosecutor who suddenly finds herself living under the same roof with Jang Tae Ha (Jung Hae In), a boxing coach who claims he’s her boyfriend. Set in a quiet countryside village lined with yeot (traditional Korean taffy) shops, their unexpected cohabitation sparks a quirky, heart-fluttering romance that’s as sweet—and sticky—as its setting.

The newly released main poster and trailer tease the unusual first meeting between Jang Tae Ha and Go Eun Sae.

In the poster, Go Eun Sae is grabbing Jang Tae Ha by the collar while pouting. Also featured are her prosecutor ID card and various expensive items swirling around the pair, while the tagline, “Sweetly tangled. Hopelessly stuck!”, hints at the complicated relationship and story that awaits them.

The main trailer offers a glimpse of Jang Tae Ha and Go Eun Sae’s chaotic life together in the village of Gujin Yeot Village. After waking up in a small rural hospital with no memory of who she is, Go Eun Sae is shocked when Jang Tae Ha suddenly appears and claims to be her boyfriend.

Everything about the village feels strange to her—from Jang Tae Ha’s scruffy appearance—which is far from her type—to the quiet town lined with yeot workshops and its quirky residents. Overwhelmed by the unfamiliar surroundings, Go Eun Sae struggles to believe Jang Tae Ha’s claims and is left more confused than ever.

However, Jang Tae Ha’s gentle affection only complicates her feelings. He catches her off guard with sweet lines like, “There’s nothing about you that isn’t beautiful,” gradually bringing a smile to her face. Later, he leans in for a kiss, telling her, “Forget that awkward kiss. This is the real one,” hinting at a turning point in their relationship.

The trailer ends on a more mysterious note as Jang Tae Ha says, “We absolutely can’t let anyone find out,” suggesting there’s a secret behind their relationship.

Watch the teaser below:

“Our Sticky Love” is set to premiere on August 7. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Jung Hae In in “A Piece of Your Mind” below:

WATCH NOW

Also watch Ha Young in “Face Me” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)