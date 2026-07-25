BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' Becomes 1st K-Pop Group MV Ever To Hit 2.4 Billion Views

BLACKPINK has made YouTube history yet again!

On the morning of July 25 KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for their smash hit “DDU-DU DDU-DU” surpassed 2.4 billion views on YouTube, making it the first K-pop group music video ever to reach the milestone on the platform.

The only other K-pop music video to have reached 2.4 billion views on YouTube to date is PSY’s iconic 2012 hit “Gangnam Style.”

BLACKPINK originally released “DDU-DU DDU-DU” on June 15, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the video just over eight years, one month, and nine days to hit the 2.4 billion mark.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on another historic achievement!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “DDU-DU DDU-DU” again below: