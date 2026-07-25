'Agent Kim Reactivated' Heads Into Finale On No. 1 Ratings

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has just one episode left to go!

On July 24, viewership ratings for the hit action drama held steady ahead of its upcoming finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 21.5 percent.

Not only was “Agent Kim Reactivated” the most-watched show in its time slot, but it was also once again the most-watched program of the entire week.

Meanwhile, the final episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air on July 25 at 9:45 p.m. KST.

Watch “Agent Kim Reactivated” star So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And check out his film “Alienoid” below:

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