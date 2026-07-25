Ji Sung Attempts To Withdraw 17.8 Billion Won At The Bank In 'The Apartment Job'

On the next episode of “The Apartment Job,” Ji Sung will enter the final phase of his grand scheme to secure 17.8 billion won (approximately $12.2 million)!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang made up his mind to steal his apartment complex’s 17.8 billion won reserve fund for long-term repairs. He then succeeded in winning the hearts of his neighbors and was ultimately elected the president of the resident council.

In the drama’s upcoming fifth episode, Park Hae Kang proceeds to the final stage of his plan. After carefully plotting his escape with his loyal squad, Park Hae Kang heads to the bank with a large bag capable of holding an enormous amount of cash.

Newly released stills from the episode show Park Hae Kang looking determined as he gets ready in a black van, then walking towards the bank with his empty bag. Once he gets to the counter, he introduces himself as the apartment council president and attempts to make the massive withdrawal with a relaxed smile.

“This episode will be the most important turning point in Park Hae Kang’s scheme to get his hands on the 17.8 billion won reserve fund,” teased the drama’s production team. “The process through which Park Hae Kang, who became president by resolving various problems within the apartment complex, finally attempts to achieve his true goal—withdrawing the cash—will deliver the thrilling fun of a heist movie. Please look forward to Episode 5, in which this bold scam reaches its climax.”

To find out whether Park Hae Kang succeeds in withdrawing the cash, catch the next episode of “The Apartment Job” on July 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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