Soyou Temporarily Halts Activities After Her Father Passes Away

Soyou’s father has passed away at the age of 70.

On July 25, Soyou’s agency announced that the singer had temporarily halted her scheduled activities following the passing of her father.

“Soyou’s father has passed away,” stated the agency. “In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the wake and funeral proceedings will be held privately.”

They continued, “We ask for your generous understanding so that [Soyou] can have time to mourn together with her family, and we offer our blessings to the departed.”

We offer our deepest condolences to Soyou and her family during this painful time. May her father rest in peace.

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