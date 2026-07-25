Yang Se Jong Melts Park Eun Bin's Heart With A Thoughtful Gesture In 'Spooky In Love'

Get ready for another collaboration between Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong on the next episode of “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is a new occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

On the first two episodes of “Spooky in Love,” Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) and Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) made unforgettable impressions on one another as they repeatedly crossed paths. With Cheon Yeo Ri attempting to resolve the lingering grudges of ghosts and Ma Gang Wook tenaciously investigating his cases, it seemed that wherever the two ran into each other, a body was found.

At the end of the second episode, the two fell into the sea together and wound up finding yet another body underwater.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Ma Gang Wook focuses on handling the aftermath of their discovery as he dries himself off at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, having wrapped herself in a warm blanket, the now soaked Cheon Yeo Ri stares intently at something on her phone.

A final photo captures Ma Gang Wook thoughtfully offering Cheon Yeo Ri a warm drink in order to keep her body temperature from dropping. Having already displayed his caring side by covering Cheon Yeo Ri’s eyes when they first discovered the body, Ma Gang Wook once again reveals his warm heart, setting the stage for the two to grow closer as they continue to work together.

The third episode of “Spooky in Love” will air on July 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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