Jennie Tops YouTube And iTunes Charts Worldwide With 'Less than a Lover'

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s new single is topping charts all over the world!

On July 24 at 1 p.m. KST, Jennie officially released her new single “Less than a Lover,” along with the music video for the song.

By 1:30 p.m. KST on July 25, “Less than a Lover” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 27 different regions across the globe, including the Philippines, Indonesia, and Brazil. According to Jennie’s agency OA Entertainment, this is the highest number of regions topped by any K-pop solo song released in 2026.

“Less than a Lover” also reached No. 1 on YouTube’s worldwide list of Top Trending Music Videos, in addition to topping YouTube’s lists of trending videos in both South Korea and the United States.

In China, “Less than a Lover” hit No. 1 on the charts of three different platforms: QQ Music, NetEase Cloud Music, and KuGou Music. The song also reached No. 2 on Melon’s Hot 100 chart in Korea.

Congratulations to Jennie!

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