'HOPE' Surpasses 3 Million Moviegoers After Topping Box Office For 10 Days Straight

“HOPE” continues its reign over the Korean box office!

Ever since its release on July 15, the star-studded new film has enjoyed an uninterrupted 10-day streak at No. 1 at the box office.

On July 25, film distributor Plus M Entertainment announced that as of 1:30 p.m. KST that day, “HOPE” had surpassed 3 million moviegoers.

“HOPE” is the fourth Korean film released in 2026 to reach the milestone, following “The King’s Warden,” “Colony,” and “Salmokji: Whispering Water.”

Directed by Na Hong Jin, “HOPE” is a sci-fi action thriller about a police outpost chief struggling to defend his village from an unimaginable threat. The film’s cast includes Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, and Jung Ho Yeon, along with Hollywood actors Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, and Taylor Russell.

Check out the cast’s celebratory video thanking audiences below!

Watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner” (“Veteran 2”) on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Zo In Sung’s film “Escape from Mogadishu” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)