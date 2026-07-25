EXID's Hani Gets Into A Physical Fight With Her Sister In 'Love On The Menu'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Love on the Menu” has shared a glimpse of a heated moment from its premiere!

“Love on the Menu” tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama offer a glimpse of the pitiful reality faced by Han Gyu Rim. As the eldest daughter of her family, she shoulders the burden of supporting her four siblings all on her own.

Upon returning home exhausted, Gyu Rim walks in on a tense confrontation between her younger brother Gyu Oh (Bae Yoon Gyu) and her infuriated younger sister Gyu Young (Park You Na), who is glaring daggers at him.

Shortly afterwards, the situation escalates into a fierce physical fight between Gyu Rim and Gyu Young that even involves hair grabbing. Then, amidst all the commotion, things get even more chaotic when their father Han Seok Joong suddenly returns after having neglected his family for a long time.

Meanwhile, Kim Moo Jin offers a bit of warm comfort when Han Gyu Rim finds herself worn down by the heavy burden of her family. One photo captures Moo Jin holding up his phone with a serious expression, looking as though he’s made up his mind about something.

The “Love on the Menu” production team teased, “To find out how a phone call from Moo Jin at the end of a tiring day marks the start of a heart-fluttering connection between the two characters, please make sure to tune in to the first episode.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 7:55 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a trailer for the drama with English subtitles below!

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