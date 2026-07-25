Kim Myung Soo's Sudden Disappearance Plunges Kang Min Ah Into Despair On 'Love In Sync'

On the next episode of “Love in Sync,” Kang Min Ah will fall into despair after Kim Myung Soo suddenly disappears without warning.

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

Spoilers

Previously on “Love in Sync,” Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah) opened up to Cha Eun Hwan (INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo) about her painful past, and he comforted her while promising to protect her. With Cha Eun Hwan’s support, Yoo Ji An received a positive response from the first shoot of her new project, seemingly signaling the start of a successful comeback. Meanwhile, their feelings for one another also grew deeper.

However, in newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, things take a shocking turn for the worse. Yoo Ji An, who had been waiting for Cha Eun Hwan with a cheerful smile, freezes when she hears unexpected news.

After learning that Cha Eun Hwan has suddenly vanished into thin air, Yoo Ji An seeks out his older sister Cha Song Hwan (Cha Min Ji) looking for answers. But even after asking his sister why he disappeared, Yoo Ji An ultimately leaves without any information.

In the end, the devastated Yoo Ji An winds up breaking down sobbing in front of Cha Eun Hwan’s house. As she remembers their happy moments together, her sorrow only grows, and the sound of her sobs weakens the resolve of Cha Song Hwan, who had been fiercely opposed to their relationship.

“After seeing the tears of Yoo Ji An, who longs for the happy times she spent with Cha Eun Hwan, Cha Song Hwan ends up having a change of heart,” said the drama’s production team. “Please keep an eye on what kind of choice will be made by Cha Song Hwan, who had been strongly opposed to their love.”

To find out where Cha Eun Hwan went—and what consequences his disappearance will have—catch the next episode of “Love in Sync” on July 25 at 10:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” on Viki below:

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