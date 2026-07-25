Ji Sung And Ha Yun Kyung Get Unexpectedly Close In 'The Apartment Job'

Ji Sung and Ha Yun Kyung’s marriage in “The Apartment Job” might be fake, but the growing tension between them is all too real!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang expressed his gratitude to Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) after belatedly realizing just how much she’d helped him win his election. On top of taking the initiative to clear up the misunderstandings about him, Kang Ha Ri also stood up for Park Hae Kang when the other residents turned against him because of his past, creating a subtle sense of trust between them.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the fake couple gets unexpectedly close while participating in their fake son’s kindergarten sports day. After pumping their fists in the air with a spirited cheer, both Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri unleash their fierce competitive steaks. achieving stellar results in not only the games but also the talent show.

Later, while competing in the three-legged race, the overly passionate duo winds up taking a tumble. As they find themselves face to face, both Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri’s hearts skip a beat at their sudden proximity.

“Participating in sports day, which initially begins as part of their fake-family business scheme, ends up delivering a romantic thrill due to their unexpected physical contact and flawless chemistry,” teased the drama’s production team. “Please tune in to see the back-and-forth, will-they-or-won’t-they chemistry that explodes during their mission.”

The next episode of “The Apartment Job” will air on July 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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And watch Ha Yun Kyung in “Go Back” below:

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