Park Eun Bin Gets Shockingly Honest While Drunk In 'Spooky In Love'

Park Eun Bin will lose her filter on the next episode of “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is a new occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

Previously on “Spooky in Love,” Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) strictly avoided physical contact with other people because she knew one touch of her hand would lead them to start seeing ghosts. As soon as the sun set, Cheon Yeo Ri returned home to eat and drink on her own, which made her feel lonely.

However, in newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Cheon Yeo Ri breaks out of her usual routine to dine at a crowded restaurant. As she sits alone inside the bustling restaurant with her cheeks flushed red and her eyes glazed over, Cheon Yeo Ri is clearly tipsy.

When Ma Gang Wook runs into the intoxicated Cheon Yeo Ri with his co-workers Go Pil Dong (Lee Chang Hoon) and Son Hyung Min (Kim Min Ho), they wind up unexpectedly joining her table. Having let her guard down due to the alcohol, Cheon Yeo Ri suddenly gets honest as she unleashes a flood of unfiltered “drunken truths” without holding back.

To find out what sort of drunken truths Cheon Yeo Ri has in store—and what kind of repercussions they’ll have for Ma Gang Wook—catch the third episode of “Spooky Love” on July 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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