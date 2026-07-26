'Agent Kim Reactivated' Ends On No. 1 Ratings As 'Love On The Menu' Premieres To Promising Start

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has come to an end!

On July 25, “Agent Kim Reactivated” successfully ended its run as the most-watched drama of 2026. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the hit series scored an average nationwide rating of 23.0 percent, falling just short of its all-time high of 23.1 percent from last week.

Not only did “Agent Kim Reactivated” wrap up a perfect streak at No. 1 by taking first place in its time slot for all 10 of its episodes, but it was also once again the most-watched show of any kind to air this entire week.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new drama “Love on the Menu” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 11.7 percent for its first episode. The new romance starring Ha Seok Jin and EXID’s Hani was the second most-watched show of Saturday, bested only by the finale of “Agent Kim Reactivated.”

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent, while JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” dipped to an all-time low of 4.1 percent for its fifth episode.

Finally, tvN’s “Spooky in Love” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent for its third episode.

Watch the first episode of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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