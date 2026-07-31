8 K-Pop B-Side Tracks From 2026 You Don’t Want To Sleep On

We’re more than halfway through 2026 already, so it’s time for a round-up. This list is all about appreciating the under-appreciated: B-sides! Title tracks get a lot of love, but you might miss the B-sides from an album unless you’re already a dedicated fan of the artist. This list will make sure you don’t miss out on some of the best B-sides from 2026 so far!

In no particular order.

With a light, disco-inspired bounce that plays with all of the best music styles that have been influencing K-pop in 2026, “iffy iffy” is right in line with the LE SSERAFIM vibe of albums past without being overdone or boring. This is a song that can go on every playlist—it vibes with just about any day or mood. It’s the perfect balance for the other songs on this album!

Known for their gritty, bass-heavy electronic sound, “NASA” serves up exactly the kind of sound that ATEEZ excels in. The backing isn’t too overwhelming, though, and the members’ voices really shine against the pared-back track. It’s the perfect song to introduce ATEEZ to friends who don’t know them yet. Just about anyone can groove to this one!

IVE has been producing some pure K-pop goodness this year, and “HOT COFFEE” is no exception. It’s K-pop in the purest sense, with strong vocals and an electronic track that adds texture and a beat without being completely overwhelming. This is the kind of song that makes you feel like you’re performing your own concert in your bedroom!

4. TXT – “Bed of Thorns”

TXT is known for throwing a bit of a strange twist on the trends in the best way possible! Riding the house and disco wave with their latest album, “Bed of Thorns” lands quite a few curveballs with its haunting vocals and melancholic vocal melodies. It’s a departure from the light, bright house songs of late, but it’s totally addictive and keeps you listening!

5. aespa – “Switchblade (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)”

The kind of song that everyone in the club would go crazy for, “Switchblade” has all the makings of a chart-topper packed into a B-side. The bass-heavy bounce and understated vocals from the aespa members are totally hypnotic, which makes the Ty Dolla $ign feature even more impactful. And once you hear it, the title totally makes sense!

6. ENHYPEN – “No Way Back (feat. So!YoON!)”

“No Way Back” fits in just right with the EDM-heavy direction that ENHYPEN has been headed with their music lately, but it still stands for itself as a fantastic B-side! The slower pace and simplified melody lines keep the whole thing from getting too noisy, and you can really feel the emotion behind the vocals. The feature from So!YoON! is just the cherry on top!

7. NMIXX – “LOUD”

It couldn’t have been easy to follow up the smash hit that was “Blue Valentine,” but NMIXX has done it! With so many amazing B-sides off of this album, it’s hard to choose just one, but once you listen to “LOUD,” you’ll get it. It plays with the idea of “mixx pop” without getting too jarring, and the vocals are top tier. Listen for the harmonies if you want goosebumps!

With BTS’s latest album naturally garnering a lot of attention, it’s hard to say that any of their B-sides are truly slept on. That said, “2.0” still deserves its flowers! It does a good job capturing the latest shift in BTS’s music style, but more than anything, it’s just fun to listen to. Plus, the performances of this song have been chef’s kiss—the vibes are immaculate!