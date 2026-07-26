Seo In Guk Faces Career Crisis After Going Public With His Relationship In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

On the next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!”, Seo In Guk will face the fallout of going public with his relationship.

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, CEO Han Woo Jin (Kim Jung Young) summons Kang Si Woo for a serious conversation about his workplace romance. In contrast to his usual cool-headed demeanor, Kang Si Woo looks deeply troubled during the tense confrontation.

Amidst the severe backlash at the office to his relationship with Cha Ji Yoon, including growing suspicions of favoritism, someone even goes so far as to file a formal complaint against Kang Si Woo. As a result, Han Woo Jin pressures Kang Si Woo to quell the controversy by saying, “Let’s put an end to things with Cha Ji Yoon.”

To find out what choice Kang Si Woo makes in this difficult situation, catch the next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” on July 27 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Jung Young in “Love Your Enemy” below:

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