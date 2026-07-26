Yang Se Jong Struggles To Adapt To Seeing Ghosts In 'Spooky In Love'

On the next episode of “Spooky in Love,” Yang Se Jong will begin a tough training regimen to adapt to seeing ghosts!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is a new occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

Previously on “Spooky in Love,” Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) was deathly afraid of ghosts, and even far-fetched rumors about ghosts appearing in bathroom stalls terrified him. Then, after touching Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin)’s bare hand, he began seeing the real thing, which led to some hilarious panicked reactions on his part.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Ma Gang Wook sets out to train himself to adapt to seeing ghosts in his everyday life. He attempts to build up his courage by watching horror movies together with his colleague Go Pil Dong (Lee Chang Hoon) and tries his best to strengthen both his body and mind.

Meanwhile, Cheon Yeo Ri personally comes up with a customized training program for Ma Gang Wook using her years of experience dealing with ghosts. But in spite of this grueling training, Ma Gang Wook struggles to adapt to his frightening new reality.

To find out if Ma Gang Wook succeeds in getting used to the ghosts that keep popping up around him, catch the next episode of “Spooky in Love” on July 26 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” below:

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