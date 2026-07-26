Ji Sung, Park Byung Eun, And Moon So Ri Get Into A Heated Argument In 'The Apartment Job'

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” has shared a sneak peek of a tense confrontation from its next episode!

“The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang headed to the bank to withdraw his apartment complex’s 17.8 billion won (approximately $12.2 million) reserve fund for long-term repairs. However, he was shocked to find that the bank account was empty. In order to locate the missing funds, he teamed up with Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) for “Phase 2” of their “intermittent family” project, but met an unexpected hurdle when Jang Sook Jin (Moon So Ri) wound up learning the truth about their fake family.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Park Hae Kang convenes an emergency residents’ meeting in order to track down the missing reserve fund. At the meeting, which was called to investigate suspicions of heating cost corruption, Park Hae Kang, Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun), and Jang Sook Jin get into a fierce argument.

As Park Hae Kang takes charge of the meeting with his gavel raised high, Jang Sook Jin dramatically tosses a stack of papers while declaring, “We need to uncover the clear and definitive truth.”

Meanwhile, Lee Choong Won, who has always worn formal suits, shows up to the meeting in casual attire, raising the question of why he’s made the sudden change.

To find out why Park Hae Kang has called this emergency meeting—and what sort of countermove Lee Choong Won will make—catch the next episode of “The Apartment Job” on July 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Park Byung Eun in “Dirty Money” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)