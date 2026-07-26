EXID's Hani Lies That She's Getting Married In 'Love On The Menu'

EXID’s Hani will make a fake marriage announcement on KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu”!

“Love on the Menu” is a new drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, the tension between Han Gyu Rim and her sister Han Gyu Young (Park You Na) escalates. Although their fight began over a trivial matter, the rift between them only continues to grow.

Han Gyu Rim, who has always put up with her family and made selfless sacrifices for their sake, looks deeply upset as she argues with her sister. In the end, Gyu Rim winds up impulsively lying that she is getting married.

Although Gyu Young scoffs at her announcement and responds with sarcasm, Gyu Rim’s gaze remains unwavering, suggesting that she has no intention of backing down.

“The joint thrills of Kim Moo Jin’s unexpected confession and Han Gyu Rim’s sudden fake marriage declaration will have viewers on the edge of their seats,” teased the “Love on the Menu” production team. “Please stay tuned to find out what kinds of whirlwinds of change their choices will bring about for their families.’

The second episode of “Love on the Menu” will air on July 26 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first episode of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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