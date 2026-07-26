Kim Myung Soo Chases After A Fleeing Kang Min Ah On 'Love In Sync' Finale

After Kim Myung Soo’s sudden disappearance on “Love in Sync,” it’s now Kang Min Ah’s turn to go on the run!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

Spoilers

Previously on “Love in Sync,” Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah) was able to clear her name of the false allegations against her thanks to Cha Eun Hwan (INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo)’s help, However, a new crisis emerged when her success-obsessed mother began looking into Cha Eun Hwan’s background. When Yoo Ji An recalled the memory of Cha Eun Hwan’s father losing his life while attempting to save her, she wound up shedding tears.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming finale, Cha Eun Hwan finds himself unable to push Yoo Ji An away when she follows him while looking heartbroken. Unable to confess that she has learned about the tragedy of their past, Yoo Ji An merely weeps while gazing at Cha Eun Hwan.

At that exact moment, the atmosphere undergoes a sudden shift due to the intense glare of headlights. Upon recognizing the driver of the vehicle, Yoo Ji An freezes in place.

While trying to avoid this unwelcome visitor, Yoo Ji An gets caught up in trouble and is once again the target of public criticism. After coming under fire yet again, Yoo Ji An chooses to flee, leaving Cha Eun Hwan to attempt to track her down.

“After learning all the secrets of the past incident, Yoo Ji An finally understands the complicated emotions Cha Eun Hwan felt whenever he looked at her,” said the drama’s production team. “Now that she has faced the unbearable truth, please keep an eye on what choice she makes regarding her and Cha Eun Hwan’s love.”

The final episode of “Love in Sync” will air on July 26 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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