Watch: NCT 127 Drops 1st Teaser For Comeback With Full-Length Album 'BLINGY'

NCT 127 has kicked off the countdown to their long-awaited return!

On July 27 at midnight KST, NCT 127 unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming comeback next month. The group will be releasing their seventh full-length album “BLINGY” on August 24 at 6 p.m. KST.

As Doyoung and Jungwoo are currently still serving in the military, this upcoming comeback will feature five members of the group: Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, and Haechan.

Check out NCT 127’s new teaser for “BLINGY” below!

Watch Jaehyun’s drama “Dear.M” with subtitles on Viki below:

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