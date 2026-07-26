'The East Palace' And Nam Joo Hyuk Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

Netflix’s “The East Palace” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “The East Palace” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “The East Palace” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars also swept three of the top four spots on this week’s list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. Nam Joo Hyuk shot to No. 1 this week, Cho Seung Woo to No. 3, and Roh Yoon Seo to No. 4.

No. 2 on both lists went to SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated,” with the drama’s cast claiming three of the top seven spots on this week’s actor list. So Ji Sub came in at No. 2, Yoon Kyung Ho at No. 5, and Joo Sang Wook at No. 7.

The next highest-ranking spots on both lists went to tvN’s new series “Spooky in Love,” which debuted at No. 3 on the drama list. Park Eun Bin entered the actor list at No. 6, with her co-star Yang Se Jong following at No. 9.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” jumped to No. 4 on this week’s drama list.

tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” took No. 5 on the drama list, with star Seo In Guk ranking No. 8 on the actor list.

ENA’s “Dream to You” rose to No. 7 on this week’s drama list, and leading lady Girl’s Day’s Hyeri made the actor list at No. 10.

Finally, wavve’s “The Prosecutor’s Proposal” debuted at No. 10 on the drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “The East Palace” SBS “Agent Kim Reactivated” tvN “Spooky in Love” JTBC “The Apartment Job” tvN “See You at Work Tomorrow!” Netflix “Teach You a Lesson” ENA “Dream to You” KBS2 “The Husband” Disney+ “A Shop for Killers 2” wavve “The Prosecutor’s Proposal”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Nam Joo Hyuk (“The East Palace”) So Ji Sub (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Cho Seung Woo (“The East Palace”) Roh Yoon Seo (“The East Palace”) Yoon Kyung Ho (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Park Eun Bin (“Spooky in Love”) Joo Sang Wook (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Seo In Guk (“See You at Work Tomorrow!”) Yang Se Jong (“Spooky in Love”) Hyeri (“Dream to You”)

Watch full episodes of “Dream to You” with subtitles on Viki below:

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