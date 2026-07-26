'Spooky In Love,' 'The Husband,' And 'Love On The Menu' All Rise To Their Highest Ratings Yet

The weekend drama ratings battle is heating up!

On July 26, no less than three dramas achieved their highest viewership ratings to date. tvN’s “Spooky in Love” jumped to an average nationwide rating of 5.8 percent for its fourth episode, marking a new personal record for the show.

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” also hit its own all-time high ahead of the final two weeks of its run, climbing to an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent for the night.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new drama “Love on the Menu” enjoyed an increase in viewership for its second episode, which rose to an average nationwide rating of 13.0 percent.

Finally, JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” wrapped up the first half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent.

Start watching “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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