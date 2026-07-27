Shin Min Ah Seeks Remarriage In Stunning First Poster For “The Remarried Empress”

Upcoming drama “The Remarried Empress” is gearing up for its premeire!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier gets married to Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

On July 27, “The Remarried Empress” dropped a new poster capturing Shin Min Ah’s transformation into Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire. Standing alone in the middle of a somber court room with a dignified and resolute facial expression, Empress Navier hints at the start of a scandal that will shake up the imperial family.

Navier’s declaration, “I accept this divorce. And I request an approval of my remarriage,” written as a copy on the poster is a crucial moment in the story. Navier does not crumble even after her husband’s sudden betrayal and call for a divorce, highlighting her character’s independence as she chooses a new life for herself.

Shin Min Ah is expected to portray Navier’s dignity and leadership with her elegant charisma, and the teaser poster has already generated great anticipation for her transformation.

“The Remarried Empress” is gearing up to premiere in fall of 2026. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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