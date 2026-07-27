SEVENTEEN's DK And Vernon Announce Military Enlistment Dates

SEVENTEEN’s DK and Vernon will be enlisting in the military!

On July 27, PLEDIS Entertainment released an official statement on Weverse, announcing that SEVENTEEN members DK and Vernon will be enlisting for military service in September and August, respectively.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to inform you of SEVENTEEN members DK and Vernon’s upcoming military service.

DK is scheduled to enlist for active duty in the Army on September 8. He will participate in all official activities prior to his enlistment. As numerous enlistees and their families will be present at the enlistment ceremony, we respectfully request that you refrain from visiting the site in person on the day of his enlistment.

Vernon will begin his military service on August 20. He will also participate in all official activities prior to the start of his service. We kindly ask that you refrain from visiting the enlistment ceremony on the day of his enlistment, as well as the place of his alternative service.

Once DK and Vernon begin their military service, they will be unable to participate in SEVENTEEN activities. However, they will continue to connect with CARAT (SEVENTEEN’s official fan club name) through a variety of content prepared in advance. Please send your messages of farewell and support for the members on Weverse.

We ask for your continued love and support for DK and Vernon until they complete their military service and return in good health. PLEDIS Entertainment will continue to support our artists every step of the way.

Thank you.