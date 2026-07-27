Yoo Hae Jin Investigates The Truth Behind The First Lady Assassination Attempt In New Film “Assassins”

Upcoming film “Assassins” has unveiled the first glimpse of Yoo Hae Jin in character!

“Assassins” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the August 15 shooting incident that shocked South Korea.

Yoo Hae Jin takes on the role of Cheol Gu, a police superintendent at Jungbu Police Station who witnesses the first lady assassination attempt firsthand. As the person closest to the clues surrounding the case, he becomes the first to question the truth and immerses himself in the investigation. His relentless pursuit of answers as he gradually uncovers a massive conspiracy hidden within an incident that shakes the nation becomes the driving force at the center of the story.

One still shows him closely examining the scene at the Liberation Day ceremony, which has descended into chaos immediately after the incident, while another still shows him tracking suspicious circumstances at the police station. His sharp gaze and tense expression highlight his unwavering resolve to uncover the truth behind the case until the very end.

Through this project, Yoo Hae Jin is set to introduce another memorable character, showcasing his grounded performance and commanding presence.

“Assassins” is scheduled to premiere in September.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Hae Jin’s hit film “Exhuma”:

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