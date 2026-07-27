Car, the Garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae Min, And Tarzzan Form A Special Bond While Hiking In New Variety Show “Take A Hike!”

Netflix’s upcoming variety show “Take A Hike!” has unveiled new stills!

“Take A Hike!” is a “self-hiking” variety show about four involuntary hikers who have never had an interest in mountaineering as they embark on their first-ever midwinter expedition up a snow-covered mountain. The show stars Car, the garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae Min, and Tarzzan and is directed by Na Young Suk and Park Hyun Yong.

The newly released stills capture the cast smiling together and relying on one another as they continue their hike. Equipped with heavy gear from the crack of dawn, they climb the snowy mountain, encouraging each other as they continue their ascent against the backdrop of snow-covered scenery.

The stills also capture the cast enjoying the “taste of the descent” after successfully completing the hike, raising anticipation for the entertaining moments and heartfelt stories that will unfold during their harsh winter trek.

Regarding their chemistry, Car, the garden, shared, “The members are very gentle and honest. We had more in common than I expected, so we shared our concerns and had an enjoyable time together.”

Expressing his chemistry with the members as “perfect,” Dowoon said, “It was a time when we cared for and looked after each other and genuinely worried about one another.”

Lee Chae Min shared, “My spontaneous nature matched well with the members. Even without intentionally doing anything special, I think our chemistry naturally came through. If I had to describe it in one word, it would be ‘naturalness.’”

Tarzzan explained, “If I had to sum it up in one phrase, it would be ‘order within chaos.’ From the outside, it may have seemed like there were no clear rules, but once the hike began, we were able to safely and enjoyably complete the trek by following our own principles and order without any issues.”

Producer Park Hyun Yong shared, “Their first hike turned them into close friends in just one day. As soon as they went through the challenging mountain trails together and made their way down, they grew close at an incredible pace. Just like the saying that people become close faster when they go through hardships together, the camaraderie the four members quickly built in extreme situations will be the biggest point to watch.”

“Take A Hike!” is set to be released on August 18. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Dowoon on “I Live Alone” on Viki:

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