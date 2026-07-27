Hwang In Youp And Hyeri Feel Connected Despite The Wall Between Them In 'Dream To You'

ENA’s “Dream to You” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Spoilers

Previously, Ju Yi Jae, overwhelmed by the pressures of reality, gained strength from Woo Soo Bin’s warm comfort, leading them to decide to make the film “Gyeongseong Love Song” together. After sharing feelings of excitement, their first kiss in the rain decorated the ending of the episode, heightening anticipation for the deepening emotions between the two.

In the newly released still below, Woo Soo Bin is seen standing alone in his room with a pale complexion, looking as if he is in some kind of pain.

Outside the room, Ju Yi Jae watches him with concern. Leaning against opposite sides of the door while focusing on each other, the two soon display much more relaxed facial expressions, hinting at the beginning of a mutual salvation narrative.

The production team remarked, “Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae are gradually becoming ‘healers’ for one another. Please look forward to the heartwarming story of salvation and the budding romance between these two, who have embarked on the great journey of seeing things through to the end as they make a film together.”

Catch up on all of the previous episodes with subtitles below:

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