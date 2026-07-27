Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Stand By Each Other Through Difficult Times In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun face the storm together in “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Si Woo offered marriage as one of Ji Yoon’s options for the future and delivered a realistic proposal. However, after Manager Go (Hong Woo Jin) revealed Si Woo and Su Jin’s (Park Ye Young) past, malicious rumors surrounding the two began to spread. In response, Ji Yoon announced their relationship in front of all the employees. Although she put her answer about marriage on hold, Ji Yoon showed no hesitation when it came to choosing to protect the person she loved, creating a heartfelt response to Si Woo’s proposal.

The newly released stills show Si Woo and Ji Yoon holding hands. Ji Yoon’s gaze as she looks at Si Woo conveys her deep feelings, and the two stand facing each other while tightly holding hands. Their deep gazes and intertwined hands express their strong determination to never let go of each other, no matter what challenges they face.

More stills capture Si Woo holding Ji Yoon tightly in his arms. After going public with their office romance, the two are no longer concerned about the attention from those around them and remain by each other’s side. In particular, the images show how much they have become a source of strength for each other.

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” airs on July 27 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale”:

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