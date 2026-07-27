Kang Hoon Exudes Completely Different Vibes Inside And Outside Of The Office In New Drama 'My Bias, My Boss'

“My Bias, My Boss” has shared new stills of Kang Hoon in character!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

In the drama, Kang Hoon plays Kang Ha Gi, the CEO who built the company. Through his distinctively different attitudes and vibes inside and outside the office, he highlights the contrast between the professional persona during work hours and the person he becomes after clocking out—a dynamic familiar to many office workers.

During work hours, Kang Ha Gi balances a hectic schedule between the office and film sets. His sharp gaze and intense focus on his work are emphasized, showcasing charisma that befits his nickname as a detail-oriented CEO.

Conversely, a completely different side of him is revealed once he returns home. Sitting in a living room cluttered with various toys and snacks, he displays a hollow gaze, as if he has momentarily set aside his image as a professional CEO. In scenes where he spends time alone late at night in comfortable attire, glimpses of his somewhat eccentric daily life are also revealed.

“My Bias, My Boss” is set to premiere on August 3 at 8:45 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Stay tuned!

Check out a teaser for the drama below:

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Or watch Kang Hoon in “Dear Hyeri”:

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