Leeteuk, Shindong, DAWN, Johnny, Kim Yo Han, And Jisung Battle For Perks In “ALL Or NOTHING”

“ALL or NOTHING” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“ALL or NOTHING” is a new winner-take-all travel variety series set in Egypt. Over seven days and six nights, the cast will compete for the title of “prince” across the cities of Cairo, Luxor, and Hurghada. The show features SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk and Shindong, DAWN, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, and NCT members Johnny and Jisung.

In the first episode, the cast will take on a plank challenge to earn benefits that can be used in future games. Divided into two teams, the members will face off in a fierce physical competition in front of a pyramid, marking the beginning of their journey with an intense test of strength.

Among the competitors, the showdown between Johnny and Kim Yo Han, who are both known for their exceptional athletic abilities, is expected to be a key highlight. The two will engage in a battle of pride with their team’s victory on the line. As some members showcase unexpected determination while others quickly begin to struggle, the competition will reveal each member’s unique stamina and add to the episode’s entertainment.

Following the plank challenge, the members will enter a full-scale status competition as they race through various locations across Cairo. With the results of each game determining the fates of the “prince” and the “pauper,” they will engage in psychological warfare while facing a series of unpredictable twists and challenges.

“ALL or NOTHING” premieres July 27 at 11:15 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch a teaser for “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)