Watch: Kim Hye Soo Wishes Her Husband's Affair Was The Worst Of Her Problems In New Drama “The Affair Was Just The Beginning” Teasers

Upcoming drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has shared new posters and a teaser!

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy about the spiraling chain reactions that unfold when a popular influencer couple, who has been selling the image of a happy family, and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled due to an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair some trivial.

The newly released posters highlight the stark contrast between the two neighboring homes, each with a completely different atmosphere while hinting at the unexpected events that will soon unfold. Kyung Hee’s (Kim Hye Soo) house draws attention with its vibrant colors and energetic vibes, but the out-of-place electric drill prop raises curiosity alongside the tagline, “An affair would have been better.”

In contrast, Soo Jung (Cho Yeo Jeong) poses elegantly while holding a wine glass. The phrase, “A divorce lawsuit would have been better,” adds to the intriguing atmosphere.

The newly released trailer opens with the harmonious daily life of Kyung Hee, a self-made influencer who rose from living in a single-room residence to owning a luxury home, and her devoted husband Jae Hong (Kim Ji Hun). However, her neighbor Soo Jung can only watch their happiness with envy as she struggles to maintain a fragile life while becoming entangled in a messy custody battle with her husband Bo Sung (Kim Jae Chul).

The trailer then shows Kyung Hee spiraling after coming across rumors about her husband’s affair, followed by Soo Jung covering her mouth in shock after witnessing a shocking sight, teasing the chaos that awaits both families.

Watch the full video below!

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” premieres on July 31 at 8 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out another trailer for the drama below:

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