“Flex x Cop 2” Director Teases Unique Cases Solved In Spectacular Fashion

Upcoming drama “Flex x Cop 2” has heightened viewers’ anticipation ahead of its premiere!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

First released in 2024, “Flex x Cop” earned widespread praise and reached a peak viewership rating of 11 percent, leading to the confirmation of a second season while the first was still airing. It has since established itself as one of SBS’s signature seasonal drama franchises. The drama’s unique premise—a carefree third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his private helicopter, supercars, and cutting-edge technology as “cheat codes” for investigations—along with Ahn Bo Hyun’s standout performance, was widely credited as the key to its success.

The new season promises even greater scale and entertainment. Jung Eun Chae joins the cast as Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Violent Crimes Team 1, forming a fresh investigative partnership with Ahn Bo Hyun. In addition, a star-studded lineup of special appearances—including Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Eui Sung, Lee Hak Joo, Heo Sung Tae, Jung Chae Yeon, Jeon Hye Bin, and Kim Hye Eun—will add even more excitement.

Director Kim Jae Hong remarked, “I sincerely thank the viewers whose love made it possible for ‘Flex x Cop’ to return for Season 2. We worked very hard to create a truly entertaining drama that will live up to your expectations. Whether you watched Season 1 or not, I believe you’ll be able to fully enjoy this season. The series features extraordinary and unique cases unlike anything seen in other dramas, and Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra solve them in spectacular fashion. Please look forward to the drama and tune in.”

“Flex x Cop 2” is set to premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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Or watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved”:

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