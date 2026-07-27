ALPHA DRIVE ONE's Agency Releases Statement On Sanghyeon's Health

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s agency has released an official statement regarding Sanghyeon’s health condition.

On July 27, WAKEONE released an official statement, sharing that ALPHA DRIVE ONE member Sanghyeon recently experienced sudden discomfort in his throat and was advised by his doctor to avoid straining it.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is WAKEONE.

We would like to share an update on Sanghyeon’s health and his schedule going forward.

Sanghyeon recently visited the hospital after experiencing sudden discomfort in his throat. Doctors have advised him to rest his voice and avoid overusing it for the time being.

He is currently able to carry on with his daily life and schedule without significant difficulty, but he is being careful to limit vocal strain as he focuses on a full recovery.

Going forward, Sanghyeon’s schedule will be planned with top priority around his condition and his doctors’ guidance, and his throat use may need to be limited depending on how his recovery progresses. We appreciate your understanding.

We will continue to closely monitor his recovery and will do our utmost to support his treatment and recovery so that he can return to you all in good health.

Thank you.