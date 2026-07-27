Kang Mina Desperately Holds On To Won Gyu Bin Under The Snow In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

Will Kang Mina and Won Gyu Bin’s relationship take a dramatic turn in “See You at Work Tomorrow!”?

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

Previously, Yoon No Ah (Kang Mina) revealed her desire for a new life as she considered applying to become a regional specialist for Senegal through a global talent development program. Confiding in Cha Ji Yoon, she said, “I want to wake up in a country I’ve never even been to,” expressing her wish to live as her true self.

The newly released stills capture Yoon No Ah and Lee Jae In (Won Gyu Bin) together on a snowy street, where a palpable tension hangs between them. Standing beneath the umbrella Jae In holds, No Ah tearfully reaches for his hand as though pleading with him to stay, while he meets her gaze with a resolute expression.

Other stills show No Ah wrapping her arms around Jae In from behind, seemingly trying to stop him from walking away. His conflicted expression, however, suggests their relationship has reached a heartbreaking crossroads.

In one final still, No Ah is left standing alone, visibly devastated. The umbrella that had sheltered the pair from the falling snow lies abandoned behind her, raising questions about how their emotional conversation ultimately comes to an end.

Episode 11 of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” will air on July 27 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kang Mina in “Usury Academy”:

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Also watch Won Gyu Bin in “Bitch X Rich”:

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