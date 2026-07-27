“Agent Kim Reactivated” Cast Shares Gratitude And Reflects On Drama’s Successful Run

The cast of “Agent Kim Reactivated” has shared their thoughts as the hit drama came to an end.

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

So Ji Sub shared, “‘Agent Kim Reactivated’ is a project that came together through the passion and hard work of so many people. I sincerely thank the director, the writer, and every member of the staff who steadfastly did their job on set despite the cold weather. I believe ‘Agent Kim Reactivated’ could become what it is today because of the tireless efforts of the staff, who worked harder than anyone behind the scenes. I also sincerely thank my fellow actors for the wonderful teamwork we shared every step of the way, and it was a great honor to work with them.”

So Ji Sub continued, “I sincerely thank everyone who loved and supported ‘Agent Kim Reactivated.’ I’ll greet you again with another great project in the future. I’ll never forget the overwhelming love you’ve shown me. Thank you so much.”

Choi Dae Hoon, who brought both humor and depth to the series with his effortless blend of comedic charm and sincerity, began, “I always say this, but thank you. Receiving so much interest and love is an incredibly important source of energy for an actor.”

He continued, “I’ve been filled with so much energy—more than I can express. I’ll work hard and give it all back to you. Honestly, I’m still overwhelmed. I’m happy and grateful, but I also feel the weight of that love on my shoulders. Still, as I always have, I’ll carefully treasure these memories, brush myself off, and return to the starting line.”

Speaking about the bromance between Manager Kim, Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon), and Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho), he said, “Above all, there was mutual respect between us, and the dynamic was so well-balanced. We helped and complemented one another—it was the perfect example of a relationship where everyone lifted each other up.”

He concluded, “‘Agent Kim Reactivated’ will remain with me like the pages of a comic filled with unicorn-like people who make even the impossible possible.”

Yoon Kyung Ho, who won viewers over as the charismatic, action-packed, and warmhearted Park Jin Chul, opened with his signature greeting, “Hello, I’m Rock ‘n’ Roll Park Jin Chul—Yoon Kyung Ho.”

He continued, “I can’t begin to express how grateful I am to all the viewers who loved ‘Agent Kim Reactivated.’ Everywhere I went while the drama was airing, people warmly greeted and cheered me on, and I truly felt just how much love we were receiving. Thank you once again.”

He added, “It was an incredibly meaningful experience to know that the sweat and dedication of our cast and crew were able to bring laughter and heartfelt moments to viewers. We’ll cherish our happy memories of ‘Agent Kim Reactivated’ and return to greet you again with new projects.”

Yoon Kyung Ho concluded, “Thank you once again to everyone who laughed and cried along with ‘Agent Kim Reactivated.’ Lastly, I’m cheering on all the ahjussis (old men) who wear glasses—and even those who don’t wear glasses—in this era and their families. Fighting!”

Seo Su Min, who made her drama debut as Kim Min Ji, Manager Kim’s daughter, shared, “First of all, I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who showed so much love and support for ‘Agent Kim Reactivated’ and for Min Ji. This was my first drama, and I still can’t quite believe that it ended with such wonderful results. I’m truly happy.”

She continued, “Since it was my first project, there were many moments when I felt inexperienced and challenged, but thanks to the guidance of the director, my senior actors, and all the staff members, I was able to enjoy filming until the very end. The time I spent with ‘Agent Kim Reactivated’ and Min Ji is something I’ll never forget. I’ll continue working hard to grow into an even better actress.”

Joo Sang Wook, who played the drama’s main villain Joo Kang Chan, shared, “I never imagined the drama would receive this much love. I’m sincerely grateful to all the viewers who wholeheartedly supported ‘Agent Kim Reactivated.’ It made me incredibly happy that so many of you will remember Joo Kang Chan for a long time and cheered on my transformation as an actor. Although I’m sad to say goodbye to the drama, I’ll return with an even better performance in the future. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me a project that will remain one of the most unforgettable works of my acting career.”

Watch So Ji Sub in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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