3 Things To Look Forward To In Kong Hyo Jin’s New Drama “A Bona Fide Killer”

Kong Hyo Jin’s upcoming MBC Friday-Saturday drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared three key reasons to tune in ahead of its premiere!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is also secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

On July 27, the drama unveiled a special webtoon poster along with three major points viewers can look forward to in the upcoming series.

One of the drama’s biggest highlights is its striking premise, which sets it apart from other vigilante stories. The irony created by the clash between Yu Bo Na’s two seemingly incompatible identities—a seemingly ordinary housewife and a ruthless assassin—heightens the drama’s suspense. At the same time, the series will thoughtfully explore the different beliefs of assassin Yu Bo Na (Kong Hyo Jin), reporter Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won), and detective Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi), raising questions about the line between legal justice and extrajudicial punishment.

Another key point is the “before and after” transformation of the legendary assassin “Kingfisher” Yu Bo Na as she returns to work after taking parental leave. Now raising a young child who requires constant attention, the unpredictable moments in which her work and personal life inevitably overlap add a new layer of tension to her missions.

Beyond its hard-hitting action as Yu Bo Na takes down criminals, the drama also strikes a balance by blending chaotic in-law family episodes with the lighthearted tone of a family comedy. As Yu Bo Na gradually grows closer to her in-laws and discovers the meaning of a close-knit family, viewers can look forward to both heartfelt moments and plenty of laughter.

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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