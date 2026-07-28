iKON's Junhoe Announces Military Enlistment Date

iKON’s Junhoe will be enlisting in the military!

On July 28, iKON’s agency 143 Entertainment released an official statement, announcing Junhoe’s enlistment plans.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is 143 Entertainment.

We would like to thank all iKONICs who love iKON, and we are writing to provide information regarding Junhoe’s military enlistment.

On August 11, member Junhoe will enter the recruit training center to fulfill his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier. As the day of enlistment is a time when many other soldiers and their families will be present, we will not be holding any separate official events to prevent safety incidents. We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting the site, and we appreciate your generous understanding and cooperation.

We ask for your unwavering love and warm support until the day Junhoe faithfully completes his military service and returns in good health.

Thank you.