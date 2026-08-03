8 New K-Dramas To Watch In August 2026

Escape the final heat waves while watching some new K-dramas indoors!

Here are new K-dramas to check out in August 2026:

Korean Title: “최애의 사원”

Cast: Kim Hye Jun, Kang Hoon, Cha Woo Min

Premiere Date: July 4

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:45 p.m. KST on tvN, available on Viki

“My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Watch “My Bias, My Boss”:

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“Our Sticky Love”

Korean Title: “이런 엿같은 사랑”

Cast: Jung Hae In, Ha Young

Premiere Date: August 7

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

“Our Sticky Love” is a sweet romantic comedy that follows Go Eun Sae (Ha Young), an amnesiac prosecutor who suddenly finds herself living under the same roof with Jang Tae Ha (Jung Hae In), a boxing coach who claims he’s her boyfriend.

“Flex x Cop 2”

Korean Title: “재벌X형사 2”

Cast: Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae

Premiere Date: August 7

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS

“Flex x Cop” is about third-generation chaebol heir turned detective Jin Yi Soo (Ahn Bo Hyun) who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. In Season 2, veteran detective Joo Hye Ra (Jung Eun Chae) joins as his new partner.

“A Trap Called Desire”

Korean Title: “욕망의 덫”

Cast: Jang Seo Hee, Jeon Hye Won, Seol Jung Hwan, Joo Sae Byeok

Premiere Date: August 10

Broadcast Details: weekdays at 7:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

“A Trap Called Desire” is a revenge drama that tells the story of Go Eun Seol (Jeon Hye Won), whose ordinary life is destroyed after being framed for murder, as she fights to restore her fate.

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced”

Korean Title: “그래, 이혼하자”

Cast: Lee Min Jung, Kim Ji Suk

Premiere Date: August 19

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. KST on KBS Drama

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of married couple Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung) and Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Suk), who run a wedding dress shop, as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage”

Korean Title: “신병4 : 사보타주”

Cast: Kim Min Ho, Kim Dong Jun, Oh Dae Hwan, Lee Hyun Kyun, Lee Soo Ji, Lee Won Jung, Nam Tae Woo, Lee Jung Hyun, Jang Sung Bum, Nam Min Woo

Premiere Date: August 24

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST on ENA

“New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military. Season 4 depicts the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas.

“Mousetrap”

Korean Title: “들쥐”

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Sul Kyung Gu

Premiere Date: August 28

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

“Mousetrap” is a thriller about Moon Jae (Ryu Jun Yeol), a reclusive novelist who loses everything—his name, identity, and fortune—to a mysterious man known only as “The Rat.” To take back his life, he forges an unlikely alliance with loan shark Noja (Sul Kyung Gu).

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

Korean Title: “포핸즈”

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, Jang Gyuri

Premiere Date: August 29

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:10 p.m. KST on tvN

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” depicts the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang) and Choi Jung Yo (Lee Jun Young) who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

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