Koo Kyo Hwan’s New Film Unveils Premiere Plans With Intriguing First Poster

Koo Kyo Hwan’s upcoming film “Revival Man: The Red” (literal translation) has unveiled its first poster!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Revival Man: The Red” follows Seok Hwan, an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence. After dying, he discovers he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later. As he learns about his extraordinary power, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit.

Koo Kyo Hwan stars as Seok Hwan, leading a cast that also includes Shin Seung Ho, Kang Ki Young, Kim Si Ah, and Kim Sung Ryung.

Helming the film is director Baek Jong Yeol, whose previous projects include “Believer 2” and “The Beauty Inside.”

Along with the announcement, the newly released poster features Koo Kyo Hwan with bright red hair and a lollipop in his mouth.

“Revival Man: The Red” is set to hit theaters in September. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in his recent film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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