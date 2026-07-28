Song Kang And Lee Jun Young Smile Side By Side In New Drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” Poster

Upcoming tvN drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled a new poster!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

The newly released poster captures Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang) and Choi Jung Yo (Lee Jun Young), dressed in uniforms from Korea Arts High School, smiling while leaning back-to-back.

Although they are sharing the same space, the two appear to remember the moment in different ways. Kang Bi Oh looks directly at the camera with a bright smile, while Choi Jung Yo has his eyes closed, as if trying to fully take in the moment. Their contrasting expressions hint at their distinct personalities and the relationship they will build in the future.

The phrase written on the poster, “The moment when notes meet, a brilliant harmony is completed,” hints at the friendship and music that Kang Bi Oh and Choi Jung Yo, each with their own melodies, will create together.

Connected by their shared passion for the piano, the two are set to bring the greatest variation to each other’s lives. It remains to be seen what kind of resonance their relationship, which will evolve between friendship and rivalry from their brilliant moments at age 17, will convey.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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