Jung Hae In And Ha Young Dish On Their Chemistry And Share Key Points Of “Our Sticky Love”

“Our Sticky Love” has unveiled new stills!

“Our Sticky Love” is a sweet romantic comedy that follows Go Eun Sae (Ha Young), an amnesiac prosecutor who suddenly finds herself living under the same roof with Jang Tae Ha (Jung Hae In), a boxing coach who claims he’s her boyfriend. Set in a quiet countryside village lined with yeot (traditional Korean taffy) shops, their unexpected cohabitation sparks a quirky, heart-fluttering romance that’s as sweet—and sticky—as its setting.

The stills capture Jang Tae Ha and Go Eun Sae’s first encounter at an unfamiliar rural hospital. Jang Tae Ha appears before Go Eun Sae, who has lost her memory, while another moment shows her kissing him despite her initial surprise.

The following stills highlight the pair’s growing closeness. Their affectionate gazes toward each other and natural physical contact create a romantic atmosphere, hinting at their upcoming life together and how their relationship will change.

Jung Hae In shared his thoughts on Ha Young, with whom he worked for the first time, saying, “I got the impression that she is an actress with great passion for acting and incredibly positive energy. She portrayed the character Go Eun Sae with such delicacy that she was a tremendous help to me throughout the acting process.”

Ha Young also responded, saying, “I learned a lot from Jung Hae In. We discussed together how to make the two characters appear more lovable and heart-fluttering even when delivering the same lines, and he always asked for my opinion. That process was a great help in my acting.”

The two also selected “yeot” as a key keyword of the series. Jung Hae In said, “Yeot becomes stickier as the temperature rises. Likewise, Jang Tae Ha and Go Eun Sae are characters who hold on to each other more firmly and overcome difficulties together as more challenges come their way. Please watch the process of the two characters changing and growing after meeting each other.”

Ha Young added, “I hope viewers will focus on watching the process of their love, which begins as a coincidence and develops into a destined relationship, becoming intertwined as tightly as yeot. Please also look forward to seeing what kind of synergy Go Eun Sae’s explosive energy and Jang Tae Ha’s steadfastness will create.”

“Our Sticky Love” is set to premiere on August 7. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Jung Hae In in “A Piece of Your Mind” below:

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Also watch Ha Young in “Face Me” below:

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