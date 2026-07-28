Ha Ji Won’s Life Takes A Drastic Turn With The Appearance Of Her Husband’s Daughter In “Portrait Of A Family”

Upcoming film “Portrait of a Family” has shared a glimpse of Ha Ji Won’s character!

“Portrait of a Family” is a family chronicle that follows top star couple Jung Gu (Ryu Seung Ryong) and Nam Mi (Ha Ji Won). After their marriage falls apart due to the sudden appearance of Jung Gu’s daughter Dong Ju (Kim Si Ah), the film picks up eight years later, depicting the couple’s desperate pursuit of the truth to save Dong Ju after she becomes embroiled in a shocking incident.

Ha Ji Won plays Nam Mi, a former top star who once enjoyed fame and success. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when her husband’s daughter suddenly enters their lives. The incident leads to the collapse of her marriage, tarnishes her reputation, and causes her to fall from stardom into the life of a struggling celebrity trying to make ends meet.

Ha Ji Won perfectly portrays the stark contrast between Nam Mi before and after her downfall. Once a successful star focused solely on her own life, Nam Mi later becomes someone who desperately clings to every opportunity in order to survive in the entertainment industry. Ha Ji Won also skillfully captures Nam Mi’s emotional turmoil and inner conflict as she struggles to come to terms with the existence of Dong Ju, the daughter of the husband she trusted most.

In the film, the actress delivers an outstanding performance as she depicts Nam Mi’s gradual psychological breakdown after her family falls apart and she sinks into irreversible despair.

“Portrait of a Family” is set to hit theaters on September 2. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Ha Ji Won in “Climax”:

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