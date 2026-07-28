Watch: Kong Hyo Jin Leads A Dangerous Double Life In “A Bona Fide Killer” Highlight Video

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled a new highlight teaser!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is also secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

The newly released highlight video opens with criminals being released from prison after serving relatively light sentences and the victims left suffering because of them. In one scene, Yu Bo Na (Kong Hyo Jin) delivers a chilling warning, saying, “Those who treat crime lightly and even mock the law’s punishment should remember this: the harshest punishment is still waiting for them.”

The teaser then gives a glimpse of a completely different side of Yu Bo Na’s life. In one scene, Yu Bo Na lovingly embraces her daughter Kwon Yul (Hwang Bom Yi) with a bright smile. The appearance of her husband Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) further hints at the double life she leads.

When breaking news announces the return of the legendary assassin Kingfisher, Kwon Tae Sung is unable to hide his shock, while Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi) declares, “Welcome back, Kingfisher,” as he renews his determination to track down the assassin. Kwon Tae Sung’s speculation that Kingfisher may have gotten married and started a family adds an intriguing twist to the story.

Watch the teaser below!

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki:

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